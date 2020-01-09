|
Robert "Bob" Scott Plue
Robert "Bob" Scott Plue, 58, born on April 30, 1961 passed unexpectedly January 5, 2020.
Survived by his parents Elden and Lenore Plue, his siblings Roger (Sue) Plue and Ellen (Al) Sadler, his children: Morgan, Matthew, and Brendan Plue and wife Patricia Plue, his nieces: Katrina Niemisto, Lauren and Hannah Plue.
He graduated from Livonia Franklin High School, received a degree in Mechanical Engineering at Lawrence Tech University then obtained his Master's Degree in Product Engineering from University of Detroit Mercy.
Magic was a great passion of his, "Magic Roberto" performed professionally at several events. As an avid outdoorsman, he spent a lot of time at the family cottage and hunting cabin. Robert was loved for his great humor and ability to make anyone laugh. He was a devoted and caring father, brother, and son. Bob was known as a very reliable, hard working, and responsible man of great character.
Visitation will be held at Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church (9601 Hubbard St, Livonia, MI, 48150; 734-422-0494) at 10 AM and service will start at 11 AM on Saturday January 11th. A luncheon will be provided after, where stories can be shared. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosedale Garden Presbyterian Church's Youth Group Mission
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020