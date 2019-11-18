Services
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
(586) 263-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
47120 Romeo Plank
Macomb, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
47120 Romeo Plank
Macomb, MI
Robert Sheill

Robert Sheill, age 67, died on November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Hug); loving father of Lauren (Kris) Reed and Megan (Matt) Gorman; adored grandpa of Nora, Brian, Graham, Dylan, Lila and Colin; dear brother of John (Jan), Dave (Karen) and the late Bill (Joyce); dearest son of the late William and Ethel. Visitation will take place on November 21st from 2-8 p.m. at Hauss & Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank Road, Macomb. The funeral service will take place on November 22nd at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb at 11:00 a.m. with instate of 10:00 a.m. Memorials would be appreciated to the . www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
