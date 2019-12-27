|
Robert Shook
Bloomfield Hills - Robert Edward Shook, age 84, of Bloomfield Hills, December 24, 2019. Retired from Ford after 20+ years, with 12 years previously spent at GM. Beloved husband of Sharon. Loving father of Gretchen (Scott) Wessendorf. Dear grandfather of Heleana, Robert, and Andrew. Dear brother of Yvonne Greenberg, Sharon Robinson, and the late Louise McCann. Memorial service Friday, January 3, 10:00 a.m. (gathering at 9:30) at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019