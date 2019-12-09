|
|
Robert Stirling Moser
Robert Stirling Moser age 70, December 7, 2019.
Beloved husband of Sharon for 44 years. Dear father of Joseph (Danya) , Robert II (Christine) and the late Kelly. Proud Grandfather of Joseph II, Evelyn and Adeline. Brother of Joseph D. (Pam). Brother in law of Frank (Leslie) Spoto.
Robert was an avid car racer, triathlete, and scuba diver. He loved spending time with his family at the track, racing and in the Florida Keys, diving. The family will receive friends at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 from 2:00pm until the celebration of his life at 3:00pm.
Donations in memory of Robert may be made to the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019