Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Moser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Stirling Moser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Stirling Moser Obituary
Robert Stirling Moser

Robert Stirling Moser age 70, December 7, 2019.

Beloved husband of Sharon for 44 years. Dear father of Joseph (Danya) , Robert II (Christine) and the late Kelly. Proud Grandfather of Joseph II, Evelyn and Adeline. Brother of Joseph D. (Pam). Brother in law of Frank (Leslie) Spoto.

Robert was an avid car racer, triathlete, and scuba diver. He loved spending time with his family at the track, racing and in the Florida Keys, diving. The family will receive friends at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 from 2:00pm until the celebration of his life at 3:00pm.

Donations in memory of Robert may be made to the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now