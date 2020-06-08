Robert "Bob" Tell, 83, of Novi, Michigan, died on 06 June 2020. Robert (Bob) Tell, 83, of Novi, Michigan passed away on June 6, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elaine Fritz Tell; daughter and son-in-law Celeste Tell and Jim Fair of Seattle, Washington; son and daughter-in-law Perry Tell and Elizabeth Wen Tell of Danville, California; and son and daughter-in-law Brian Tell and Rachel Egherman of Ypsilanti, Michigan; five grandsons, Dan and Sam Fair, Julien, Eli and Dylan Tell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sandy (Fritz) and Jay Goodman of East Lansing, Michigan. He leaves behind many beloved colleagues and friends. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 1:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com 248-569-0020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.