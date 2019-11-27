Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Novi - Robert Gerald Thom age 91, formely of Northville passed away Nov 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Shirley Mae (Colenso). Dearest father of Kathy (Carl) Galietti of Fountain Hills, AZ and Jerry (Chris) of Livonia, Mi. Loving grandfather of Tony (Jennifer) Galietti, Brian (Angie) Galietti, Kyle (Candice) Thom and Brady Thom. Also survived by 4 great grandsons Matteo, Fiorenzo, Dante and Luca.

Visitation Friday Dec 6th from 2-8pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home, 37000 W Six Mile Rd, Livonia, Mi 48152 (734)591-3700. Funeral service Saturday Dec 7th at 11am (in state 10am) at the funeral home. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or St. Matthews United Methodist Church.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
