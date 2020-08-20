1/1
Robert Timothy Chiles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Timothy Chiles

Robert Timothy Chiles, Age 52. August 18, 2020, formally of Trenton, Michigan. Beloved husband to the late Christine. Loving and proud father of Robbie, Bella and Jacob. Dearest brother to Tommy (Becki) Chiles, Katherine (Greg) Poucket, the late Patricia (Dan) Kohair, Mary Jane (Dennis) Johnson, the late Carolyn (Kevin) Collins. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Carol Stoddart, sister-in-law, Julie (Donald) Teskey and brother-in-laws, Jamie Betke, Ken (Cherie) Betke. Proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Chiles. He leaves to cherish many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Rob served as the President of Alta Equipment Company - Construction Group.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rob's life may be made to a scholarship fund being established for his children. There will be more information about the scholarship fund to follow. Please visit www.martenson.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved