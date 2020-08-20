Robert Timothy Chiles
Robert Timothy Chiles, Age 52. August 18, 2020, formally of Trenton, Michigan. Beloved husband to the late Christine. Loving and proud father of Robbie, Bella and Jacob. Dearest brother to Tommy (Becki) Chiles, Katherine (Greg) Poucket, the late Patricia (Dan) Kohair, Mary Jane (Dennis) Johnson, the late Carolyn (Kevin) Collins. Also survived by his mother-in-law, Carol Stoddart, sister-in-law, Julie (Donald) Teskey and brother-in-laws, Jamie Betke, Ken (Cherie) Betke. Proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Chiles. He leaves to cherish many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Rob served as the President of Alta Equipment Company - Construction Group.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rob's life may be made to a scholarship fund being established for his children. There will be more information about the scholarship fund to follow. Please visit www.martenson.com