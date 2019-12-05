|
Robert Trapp
Royal Oak - Robert Trapp, 64, passed away Sunday November 24 at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. The cause of death was lung cancer. Robert was a dedicated auto engineer and gardner. He loved to play blues and rock on his guitar, and composed his own music. He will be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his daughters Brandi and Brittany, son Matthew, grandson Jo-el, sister Lynn, Brother Michael Ray, and many nieces and nephews. Private memorial services will be held this weekend.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019