Robert W. Blohm "Bob"
Robert W. Blohm "Bob", age 94, February 7, 2020. Loving husband of the late Patricia Blohm for 55 years. Dear father of Rev. Robert (Linda) Blohm Jr., Susan McDonald, Julie (Gary) Ohlsson, Jeffrey (Karen) Blohm, and Thomas (Janet) Blohm. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 1. He is also survived by his beloved brother John (Betty) Blohm, sister-in-law Jeanne Blohm, a special friend Carol Kulas and his entire Bethany Lutheran Church Family. He was a decorated WWII Veteran.
Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4 to 8 pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township. Funeral Service Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 am at Bethany Lutheran Church, 19310 E 14 Mile Rd, Roseville. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Salvation Army. www.Kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020