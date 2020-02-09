Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blohm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. "Bob" Blohm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. "Bob" Blohm Obituary
Robert W. Blohm "Bob"

Robert W. Blohm "Bob", age 94, February 7, 2020. Loving husband of the late Patricia Blohm for 55 years. Dear father of Rev. Robert (Linda) Blohm Jr., Susan McDonald, Julie (Gary) Ohlsson, Jeffrey (Karen) Blohm, and Thomas (Janet) Blohm. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 1. He is also survived by his beloved brother John (Betty) Blohm, sister-in-law Jeanne Blohm, a special friend Carol Kulas and his entire Bethany Lutheran Church Family. He was a decorated WWII Veteran.

Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4 to 8 pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township. Funeral Service Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 am at Bethany Lutheran Church, 19310 E 14 Mile Rd, Roseville. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Salvation Army. www.Kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -