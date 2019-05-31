|
Robert W. Frigerio
Port Orange, FL formerly of Dearborn, MI - May 28, 2019 age 77. Beloved husband of the late Patty and former husband of Sandra. Loving father of Steven (Marci), David (Carrie), Kerry Frigerio-Heida, Amy, the late Kathy Calhoun, and step-son Jeremy Powell. Proud grandpa of 11, and great-grandpa of 4. Visitation Sunday, June 2nd 2-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Rosary Sunday 7 PM. In state Monday, June 3rd 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Rd., Canton, MI 48187. Interment Lapham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 31, 2019