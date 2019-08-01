Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Grosse Pointe Memorial Church
16 Lakeshore Drive
Grosse Pointe Farms., MI
View Map
Robert W. Helms

Robert W. Helms Obituary
Robert W. Helms

Harper Woods - Age 73 died suddenly, July 26, 2019. Father of Catherine (Daniel) Dieker and Kevin (Sara). Grandfather of Sydney and Nicholas. Brother of Richard Helms. Dear Friend of Martha Louisell. Bob graduated from Wayne State University and received his Master's in finance from University of Detroit. Memorial Service Friday, August 16 at 2:00 pm at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lakeshore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
