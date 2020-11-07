Robert W. Minninger
Robert W. Minninger, 90, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. Bob was born in New York City, the son of Frank and Evelyn Minninger, but lived most of his life in the Birmingham-Bloomfield area. He proudly served for four years in the US Air Force before graduating from Michigan State University in 1957. Bob married family friend, Jean Florez Day, in 1966, and raised three daughters. He spent his entire career working for Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, now known as CIGNA.
Bob was active professionally in the Greater Detroit, Michigan and National Associations of Life and Health Underwriters, serving as chairperson of several key committees and working his way up through the offices of regional vice-president of the Michigan association and president of the Greater Detroit group. He was honored numerous times and subsequently received the Bill Meyers award in 1987 for exemplary achievement and distinguished service to the life insurance industry and his larger community.
Bob served as a board member on the Quarton School PTA, Ars Musica of Ann Arbor, Aviation Investment Corporation, and was the president of the Heather Highlands Inn Association for many years.
Home and family came first in Bob's life. He was an ardent supporter of his children's and grandchildren's activities. His infectious enthusiasm for skiing and tennis was evident to all. He started the family skiing, traveling to Boyne every weekend and later to Snowmass, Colorado. Friends and family were hosted at "The Trailer," a winterized travel trailer with no running water. There he would weave fairy tales and adventure stories that captivated children of all ages. After retirement, weekends found him scouting garage and estate sales or resale shops for toys, costumes and treasures on which to base his stories. His bargain discoveries helped furnish his children's homes and contributed to his collection of colorful sweaters.
Bob was a lover of classical music, an avid reader and researcher with a passion for history and genealogy. He was an excellent dancer and played piano by ear, improvising everything from boogie woogie to classical pieces. When he and Jean moved to Fox Run retirement community in 2009, he honed his singing skills, enthusiastically participating in the Community Choir and Men's Chorus.
Bob's positive attitude was evident in his ever-present smile, his love of and personal interest in people, his happy nature. He will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at Fox Run at a later date when safely allowed.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean; daughters Cathy Fischer, Lisa (Scott) Almquist, and Anne (Jeff) Daily; eight grandchildren: Mary Clare and Suzanne Fischer; Matt, Brad and Megan Almquist; Jonathon, Sarah and Andrew Daily; and a brother, Tom (Natalie) Minninger. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother Matt (Lynne) Minninger.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Fox Run Resident Care Fund or Scholarship Fund, 41200 Fox Run Rd., Novi, MI 48377 or to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
at PO Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438-0018.