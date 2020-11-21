1/1
Robert Weir Lee
1931 - 2020
Robert Weir Lee

February 28, 1931 -

November 15, 2020

Robert "Bob" Lee passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a long-time resident of Troy, Michigan and he grew up in Algonac, Michigan.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Lee. Dear father of Cary Lee (Kevin), Jody Sway-Tin (Min), and the late David Lee. Loving grandfather of Natalie Sway-Tin, Alex Sway-Tin and Eric Sway-Tin. Dear brother of the late Betty Rex and dear brother-in-law of Tom Rex.

His professional career was spent in research and development in the Physics department at the General Motors Tech Center. Bob had many accomplishments throughout his 35 year career at GM, particularly in the area of Magnetics.

Bob was a Sailor and a Boat Builder. Over the course of 13 years he built a 45 foot sailboat. He sailed for many years with his family and friends on the Great Lakes and off the coast of Maine.

Bob was a jazz enthusiast, and he particularly enjoyed the Big Bands. He was a drummer in his youth, and played the dance club circuit. He exchanged jazz tapes and cd's with friends throughout his life.

After he retired, he spent time as a Hospice Volunteer with Cranbrook/Beaumont Hospice for nearly 19 years. In addition, he headed up a high school program at Fraser High School to mentor students interested in Science and Physics.

His hobbies included motorcycling, bicycling, reading and spending time with his beloved dogs.

Bob will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his generosity, and his love of family and friends.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held in Michigan in June of 2021 and more details will follow closer in.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
