Robert Yares
- - Robert Yares passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 74. Even after experiencing a life changing stroke 10 years ago, Bob continued to live life his way, always finding and appreciating the beauty that existed in every person and the world surrounding him.
Bob was born on December 23, 1944 in Detroit, MI to Helen (Czenkus) and Walter Yares. His love of art led him to obtain a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Wayne State University, then a Master of Arts in Teaching. After teaching in Detroit Public Schools, Bob became the Train Manager and Community Coordinator for the Michigan Artrain in 1973. He toured around Michigan and into many other states bringing art to over 100 communities during his tenure. In 1974 Bob was recognized as one of the Outstanding Young Men of America.
Bob went on to spend his next 20 plus years at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, MI. In his positions as Assistant to the President, Dean of Students and Special Programs Coordinator, he touched thousands of lives. He loved and supported the students, surrounding himself with their artwork. He cherished every piece and could tell you a story about each one as well as the artist who created it.
Bob is survived by his brother Jim Yares and sister Joan DeNike, niece and caregiver, Marcia (Terry) Morris, her son Chris Marsh (Kayla), nephew Craig (Lori) Yares, their children Nick Yares and Caitlin (Mark) Donahue, niece Beth (Randy) DeNike, nephew Jon DeNike and numerous friends scattered around the world.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held 11:30 on Sunday, May 19th at Cranbrook Academy of Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills. Donations can be made to Cranbrook Academy of Art or Angela Hospice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019