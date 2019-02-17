Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
For more information about
Roberta Bostick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Bostick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Bostick


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roberta Bostick Obituary
Roberta Bostick

Clinton Twp. - Roberta Bostick, age 72, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Randall W. Bostick, Jr.; loving mother to Charles Bartlett, Cheryl Bartlett, and Catherine (Michael) Olk; and cherished grandmother to Briana (Josh) Bartlett, Simon Olk, Luke Olk, and Charles Bartlett, Jr. She is also survived by her sister: Sandra (Bill) Holland and her dogs: Petey and Angus. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI. Funeral service 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now