Roberta Bostick
Clinton Twp. - Roberta Bostick, age 72, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Randall W. Bostick, Jr.; loving mother to Charles Bartlett, Cheryl Bartlett, and Catherine (Michael) Olk; and cherished grandmother to Briana (Josh) Bartlett, Simon Olk, Luke Olk, and Charles Bartlett, Jr. She is also survived by her sister: Sandra (Bill) Holland and her dogs: Petey and Angus. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI. Funeral service 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019