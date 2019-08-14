|
Roberta Cornwell
Lathrup Village - Roberta "Bobbie" Eastman Cornwell, 86, passed away Saturday, August 10, surrounded by her children and some dear friends. Born May 22, 1933 to Harriett and Douglas Eastman, Bobbie was raised in Detroit. She attended Redford Union High, Albion College and graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, with an education degree. While at U of M, she met her husband-to-be, Frank "Fritz" Cornwell of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. She was a proud member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority and lived at Martha Cook. The lifelong friendships she made during college were precious to her.
After Bobbie taught in California and married Fritz, the couple moved to Germany for his service as a First Lieutenant in the US Army, and began a family after returning to the US.
Bobbie loved music, travel, football games at The Big House, and spending time with her grandchildren: Sydney, Lauren, Brandy, Jack and Colton. She especially delighted in seeing her children and grandchildren enjoy the same family cottage in northern Michigan that she did throughout her life.
She is also survived by her daughter Jennifer Cornwell, her son Doug Cornwell (Paige) and daughter Amy Gallup (Eric).
She battled cancer twice with courage and grace and is now at peace with Fritz, her husband of 56 years, who passed away in 2013.
Contact the family at 248-841-5220 for memorial plans.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019