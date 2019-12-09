|
|
Roberta Taylor
Redford - Roberta "Bobbie" Lou Taylor, of Redford passed away Dec. 6, 2019 at age 76. Loving wife of Donald C. Taylor; loving mother of Scott (Sandy), Kerri (Don) LeVanseler, Don (Kim) and Mark; grandchildren Katy, Cassie, Shane (Hannah), Andrew, Bailee, Ryan, Kody, Donnie, Ashley, Aiden and great grandson Dallas; sisters Kay (Al) Davis and Kristy Rhodes. Preceded in death by her brother Orv Smith (d. 2006) and sister Sue Fultz (d.1981). Visitation at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home 33603 Grand River Ave. Downtown Farmington, 2 - 8 pm Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Funeral Service also at the funeral home 10:00 am, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. www.thayer-rock.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019