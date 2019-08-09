|
|
Robin Kay Cooke
Canton - August 7, 2019 age 58. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Jessica (Michael) Korona, and John D. Cooke. Dear daughter of Robert and the late June Menard. Proud Grammy of Keegan, and Kinley. Cherished sister of Daniel (Janice) Menard and Margie (David) O'Keefe. Dear aunt of Tony (Malini) Menard, Katelynn O'Keefe, Kevin O'Keefe, and the late Dillon Menard. She will also be deeply missed by her two Golden Retrievers, Frank and Elvis. Gathering Saturday, August 10th 10 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Service at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 7000 Sheldon Rd., Canton, MI 48187. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 9, 2019