John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mt. Hope Church
30330 Schoolcraft Rd.
Livonia, MI
View Map
1956 - 2019
Livonia, Michigan - Age 62 September 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Fred and Edna. Dear partner of Marianne. Sister of Mark (Jeanie) and Diane (Larry). Aunt of Carly (Dave), Scott, Dan, Vanessa and Marty. Great aunt of Myles and Conor. She will also be missed by tons of friends. Robin was a dedicated worker for Omnicare/CVS Pharmacy for 42 years. She enjoyed spending summers on Higgins Lake at the family cottage, and she was a longtime suffering Lions fan!!. Her Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019, 2 pm - 5 pm at Mt. Hope Church, 30330 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia. As a tribute to Robin, please wear something Beatles. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
