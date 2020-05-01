|
|
Robin Shea Bogel
Age 71, April 29, 2020
Loving wife of Roger for 36 years. Dearest mother of Bryan (Mary) Bogel and Jason (Angela Carlozzi) Bogel. Dear sister of MaryAnn (Douglas) Pawlaczyk, Kenneth (Kim) Shea, Colleen (Don) Arnott, Maggie Roth and the late Patrick Shea. A private visitation and service will be held at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township). Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Due to the corona virus pandemic a celebration of Robin's life will take place in the future. Donations to the University of Washington Kidney Transplant Center are appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020