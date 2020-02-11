|
Rocco Corsi
Rocco Corsi, 91, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. He and his wife founded Corsi's Restaurant and Banquet Hall.
Mr. Corsi is survived by his sons, Louie (Penny) Corsi and Dino (Karen) Corsi; Nonno of Angela (Abe) Leon, Cristina (Matt) Swaggerty, and Samantha (Jeff) Lasky; Bisnonno of Ellia, Serena, Mira, Matteo, Leo, Jordan and Hunter. Loving brother of Fernanda (Gulio) Bonanni, many nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Corsi was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Adelia.
Friends may visit on Thursday - February 13, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. (with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.) at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 West Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152. On Friday, Visitation continues at St. Priscilla Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following mass.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Corsi's name may be made to Angela Hospice of Livonia (www.angelahospice.org).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020