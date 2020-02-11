Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Rocco Corsi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rocco Corsi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rocco Corsi Obituary
Rocco Corsi

Rocco Corsi, 91, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. He and his wife founded Corsi's Restaurant and Banquet Hall.

Mr. Corsi is survived by his sons, Louie (Penny) Corsi and Dino (Karen) Corsi; Nonno of Angela (Abe) Leon, Cristina (Matt) Swaggerty, and Samantha (Jeff) Lasky; Bisnonno of Ellia, Serena, Mira, Matteo, Leo, Jordan and Hunter. Loving brother of Fernanda (Gulio) Bonanni, many nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Corsi was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Adelia.

Friends may visit on Thursday - February 13, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. (with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.) at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 West Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152. On Friday, Visitation continues at St. Priscilla Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following mass.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Corsi's name may be made to Angela Hospice of Livonia (www.angelahospice.org).

Please share condolences or a memory of Rocco with his family at: www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rocco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -