Rochelle (Shelly) Eichbauer-Huly
West Bloomfield - EICHBAUER-HULY, Rochelle (Shelly) Passed away August 30, 2020 at the age of 57 after a hard fought battle with AML (Leukemia).
Beloved wife of Alan Huly. Loving mother of Rachel (Mario) Milioto and Nicole (Nick) Nightingale. Devoted Grandma (Mana) to Ava, Isla, Angelina and Lilliana and Step grandmother to Paige and Matteo. Rochelle was born to Anna and Jerry Eichbauer on Aug. 21, 1963 in Detroit, MI. She grew up in Detroit where she attended St. Augustine Elementary. Later moved to Shelby Twp., MI and attended Malow Jr. High and Eisenhower High School (81). Worked at a variety of restaurants as she worked her way through college raising 2 daughters. Graduated from University of Detroit (91) receiving a BA degree in Elementary Education. Soon after receiving a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Saginaw Valley State University. Worked as an elementary teacher in the Utica School District (Havel-kdg & Schwarzkoff - 4th & 5th gr) for many years. Loving her job and making an impact on many lives. Many hobbies included biking, photography, making I-Movies & road trips. Loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Rochelle loved life and lived it to the fullest. A very Happy-Go-Lucky person who was always fun to be around. She will be sadly missed. Preceded in death by her father Jerome and siblings Renee, Mark & Edward (Butch) Tuczek (foster brother). Dear sister of Gary (Eva), Kathy, Anna and Kim. Also leaving behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Rosary 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 54045 Schoenherr (S. of 25 Mile Rd.). Entombment Christian Memorial Gardens. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com