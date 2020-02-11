|
|
Rochelle Iczkovitz
Novi - Age 82, of Novi, died February 11, 2020
Loving and devoted partner for 13 years to Harvey Stein
Beloved wife for 42 years to the late Stanley Iczkovitz.
Treasured mother of Bonnie (Mark) Kowalsky, Marla (Mark) Cahn and Laurie (Joel) Feinstein.
Proud grandmother of Rebecca (Ryan) Wolok, David Kowalsky, Andrew Cahn, Sara Cahn, Joshua Feinstein, Jeremy Feinstein and Ocean Feinstein.
Loving daughter to the late Fannie and the late Louis Komisar.
Cherished sister of Pauline (late Julius) Markman and the late Harry (late Sophie) Komisar.
Dearest sister-in-law of Sandra (late Bill) Pitler and Audrey (Jack) Chase. SERVICES: 3:00 PM WEDNESDAY 2/12/2020 at HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543.1622
Interment Oakview Cemetery www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020