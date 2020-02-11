Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
Rochelle Iczkovitz


1937 - 2020
Rochelle Iczkovitz Obituary
Rochelle Iczkovitz

Novi - Age 82, of Novi, died February 11, 2020

Loving and devoted partner for 13 years to Harvey Stein

Beloved wife for 42 years to the late Stanley Iczkovitz.

Treasured mother of Bonnie (Mark) Kowalsky, Marla (Mark) Cahn and Laurie (Joel) Feinstein.

Proud grandmother of Rebecca (Ryan) Wolok, David Kowalsky, Andrew Cahn, Sara Cahn, Joshua Feinstein, Jeremy Feinstein and Ocean Feinstein.

Loving daughter to the late Fannie and the late Louis Komisar.

Cherished sister of Pauline (late Julius) Markman and the late Harry (late Sophie) Komisar.

Dearest sister-in-law of Sandra (late Bill) Pitler and Audrey (Jack) Chase. SERVICES: 3:00 PM WEDNESDAY 2/12/2020 at HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543.1622

Interment Oakview Cemetery www.hebrewmemorial.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
