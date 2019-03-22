Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Roderick J. Busard Obituary
Roderick J. Busard

- - Age 90 of Livonia. Beloved husband of the late Doris for 53 wonderful years. Loving father of James (Debra) Busard and Amy Busard. Cherished grandfather of 2, great-grandfather of 5. He leaves behind many loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23rd at 9:30am, visiting 9:00am at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. Inurnment will follow at Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019
