Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Kujat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Kujat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Kujat Obituary
Rodney Kujat

Kujat, Rodney M. Age 98 November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Irma for 76 years. Loving father of Michael (Joyce), Thomas (Two Moons), Theresa (Paul) Simmons, Suzanne (Craig) Pasechnik, Mary Anne Martin, Janet (Robert) McCausland, Nancy (Gary) Rozum and Jonathon (Marilee). Grandfather of 21, Great-grandfather of 19 and Great-great-grandfather of 3. Also survived by 17 step-grandchildren.

Mr. Kujat was a Diemaker at General Motors for 30 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and enjoyed woodworking and crafting and was an avid Michigan Fan. Visitation Thursday 4-8 pm at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248-348-1800. In-state Friday from 10:00am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30am at Holy Family Church 24505 Meadowbrook Novi. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Trilogy (The Willows of Howell), the Michigan Humane Society or The . On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now