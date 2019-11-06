|
|
Rodney Kujat
Kujat, Rodney M. Age 98 November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Irma for 76 years. Loving father of Michael (Joyce), Thomas (Two Moons), Theresa (Paul) Simmons, Suzanne (Craig) Pasechnik, Mary Anne Martin, Janet (Robert) McCausland, Nancy (Gary) Rozum and Jonathon (Marilee). Grandfather of 21, Great-grandfather of 19 and Great-great-grandfather of 3. Also survived by 17 step-grandchildren.
Mr. Kujat was a Diemaker at General Motors for 30 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and enjoyed woodworking and crafting and was an avid Michigan Fan. Visitation Thursday 4-8 pm at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248-348-1800. In-state Friday from 10:00am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30am at Holy Family Church 24505 Meadowbrook Novi. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Trilogy (The Willows of Howell), the Michigan Humane Society or The . On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019