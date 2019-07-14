Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 Inkster Rd.
Garden City, MI
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 Inkster Rd.
Garden City, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 Inkster Rd.
Garden City, MI
Garden City - Age 93 July 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Deanne for 45 years. Brother of Gerald and the late Roland Sr.(Berthel), and Arlene Cook. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2 pm - 8pm with a 7pm Rosary. Funeral Service Monday 11:30 am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In lieu of flowers family suggests memorials to The . www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
