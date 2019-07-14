|
|
Roger Campbell
Garden City - Age 93 July 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Deanne for 45 years. Brother of Gerald and the late Roland Sr.(Berthel), and Arlene Cook. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2 pm - 8pm with a 7pm Rosary. Funeral Service Monday 11:30 am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In lieu of flowers family suggests memorials to The . www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019