Roger G. Fendt
Kewadin - Roger G. Fendt, 81, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Kewadin, Michigan. He died peacefully at his home on Torch Lake, the lake he loved. His faith, family and friends carried and sustained him throughout his life.
Roger was born February 11, 1938, to Leo and Elsie Fendt in Farmington, Michigan. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1955 where he met his wife, Kathleen. They were married in 1959 and would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on August 22. Roger attended Michigan State University and Western Michigan University and owned Fendt Transit Mix, a concrete company with locations in Novi, Howell and Webberville. He was a member of the Huron River Hunting and Fishing Club and Lakelands Golf and Country Club.
After retiring, Roger and Kathleen began dividing their time between Torch Lake and Arizona. Always an avid outdoorsman, Roger loved to fish, hunt, shoot trap and spend time on the lake in his restored classic
wooden boat. They raised Arabian horses on their farm in Brighton, The Fendtspost, traveled the USA by RV and saw the world with The Nomads travel club. With all of these interests came the blessings of many cherished friends.
Roger is survived by his beloved family: loving wife, Kathleen (Boswell) Fendt; daughter, Lisa (Thad) Leppek of Brighton; grandchildren, Lindsay Fendt, Michael (Amelia) Leppek, Lauren Fendt (fiance Corey Blaskie), and Joseph Leppek; brother, Junior (Jean) Fendt of Chelsea; daughter-in-law, Jennifer (John) Pounds; sisters-in-law, Jennine Shaw and Jamie (Randy) Ryan; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Roger G. Fendt Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 18 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Charlevoix, with visitation at 10 a.m., service at noon and a fellowship luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to one of the following: Bethany Lutheran Church, 11906 U.S. 31 Hwy. N, Charlevoix, MI 49720, or Munson HealthCare Hospice, 1105 Sixth Street, Traverse City, MI 49684, or , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The funeral is arranged through the Central Lake Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes, www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 7, 2019