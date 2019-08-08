|
Roger G. Frendt
Kewadin - Roger G. Fendt, 81, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home on Torch Lake in Kewadin, Michigan.
Roger was born in 1938 in Farmington, Michigan to Leo and Elsie Fendt. He attended Michigan State University and Western Michigan University and owned Fendt Transit Mix with locations in Novi, Howell and Webberville. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Boswell) Fendt, daughter, Lisa (Thad) Leppek, brother, Junior (Jean) Fendt, and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Roger G. Fendt Jr.
Funeral arrangements have been made through Mortensen Funeral Homes, www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019