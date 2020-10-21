1/1
Roger George Deierlein
Roger George Deierlein

Rochester Hills, MI - Deierlein, Roger George, age 92 of Rochester Hills, passed away October 19, 2020. Roger was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 18, 1928 to Richard and Helen (Finzel) Deierlein. Loving brother of Carol (the late Maurice) Shackell and Paul (Peggy) Deierlein. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and good friends. Roger served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard Destroyer U.S.S. Arnold J. Isbell DD-869. He enjoyed a long career at General Motors and retired after 40 years. Funeral Services Friday, October 23, 2020 12:00 Noon at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11:00 am until time of service. Memorials in Roger's name may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Music Ministry. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
