Roger Harry Benton


Roger Harry Benton

- - Roger Harry Benton, age 75, passed from this Earth, at home, in the arms of his beloved wife, Nan, on April 1, 2019. His heroic battles against Parkinson's disease and multiple organ failures have ended.

Roger was born and raised in Millington, Michigan in Tuscola county in 1943, and attended Lawrence Tech in Southfield.

Roger began working in the art department at Ford Motor Company in 1963 and ascended the ladder to guide several major projects across the United States and Europe before retiring in 1999. Roger's favorite times at Ford were in Germany with his dear friend, Dave McKernan, and when he worked on the Mark VIII at the Wixom (Mich.) Assembly Plant. Roger also enjoyed his time in Ford's Canadian facilities and their surroundings.

He enjoyed woodworking, boating and held a sport plane pilot's license as well. Roger loved the acreage that he tended with his beloved Nan. He had acres of blackberries, apples and grapes in Metamora, Michigan.

After retiring from Ford, Roger consulted with Saleen Engineering on the new Ford GT, which was reborn in Troy, Michigan, under his watchful eye.Roger's memory will be cherished by his sons, and his grandchildren.Roger and his wife, Nan, moved from Metamora, Michigan to Grand Island, Florida, in 2014.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
