Roger I. Spradlin
Roger I. Spradlin

Spradlin, Roger I. October 8, 2020 Age 81. Beloved husband of Nancy (Palin) of 58 years. Loving father of Brenda (Donald) Rankin and Timothy (Carrie) Spradlin. Grandfather of T.J.(Chelsea) Spradlin, Lacey Williams, Palin Spradlin and Zac (Katie) Rankin. Great-grandfather of Ashlynn Hill, Hayden Spradlin, Lyla Spradlin and Skylynn Williams. Dear brother of Thredus Dobbs, Carl (Mary) Spradlin, Donna (Bob) Journay and the late Wilburn Spradlin Jr. Mr. Spradlin was Director of Underwriting for Maccabees Mutual Life Insurance for 40 + years. Visitation 10am-12pm with service at 12pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi, MI 48375, (248) 348-1800. Inurnment Glen Eden Cemetery, Livonia. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com

Peace is Beautiful, Forget Me Not.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
