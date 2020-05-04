Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Commerce - Roger Jack Harju, a longtime resident of Commerce, Michigan, died peacefully on April 29, 2020. Roger deeply enjoyed the Michigan wilderness, spending much of his free time hunting and fishing, and cherished his opportunities to be outdoors with his family. He is survived by his son, Benjamin (Emily) Harju and daughter, Amanda (Brian) Walsh; grandchildren, Evelyn, Dominic and Leo; brother-in-law, Mark, as well as extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Maryann Harju and sister, Paula. A Memorial Service will he held for Roger in the future. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Brighton at 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 7, 2020
