Roger Raymond Wines
Canton - Roger Raymond Wines of Canton, died March 19, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Raymond and Fern Wines. Roger is the beloved husband of the late Jeanette Wines of 44 years. Roger is survived by his loving children Eric (Crystal Lindsay) Wines, and Kristina (Paulette Toutant) Wines, his loving companion Irene Martin, his precious grandchildren Ashley and Rachel Wines, cherished step-grandchildren Alex and Elly Lindsay, his dear sister Kari Bricker, and his many cousins. Roger was preceded in death by his brother Bryan Wines, and both of his parents. Visitation Friday, March 22, from 6-8pm at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth, 48170. Funeral Service Saturday, at 11am at the funeral home. Family and friends may begin visiting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity. To leave a condolence and view full obituary please visit schrader-howell.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019