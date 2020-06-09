Roger W. Nading
Livonia - Roger W. Nading, 74, long-time resident of Livonia, passed away peacefully, in the company of his wife and son on June 5, 2020, following a lengthy struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's disease. Roger was a graduate of Wayne State University with a degree in Earth Science. He owned and operated a landscaping business for over 45 years, specializing in planting large trees and vegetation control. He loved nature and the great outdoors. In his leisure time, Roger enjoyed the comradery of friends -- playing pickleball, beating anyone who played golf with him, and cruising down Hines Drive in his 1966 Pontiac GTO. His first love was music. If Roger wasn't listening to or writing music, he was jamming out on the guitar or playing the piano. For years, he served as a Meals on Wheels volunteer. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Helen Nading of Jackson, Michigan. He will be remembered by his beloved wife of 48 years, Elaine (Morell), and devoted son, Wyatt; brother, Richard (Jill); sister, Rhonda Sexton; and many other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations in memory of Roger may be made to Carl Rinne Lewy Body Dementia Support, Education and Awareness Fund (checks payable to "University of Michigan" Medical Development 1000 Oakbrook Dr. Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104). You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website victors.us/rogernading¬ to make your gift. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.