Roland Roberts, age 92, born on March 10, 1928, passed away on March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ilene, they were married for 66 years. Cherished father of Ruth (Randy) Langlais, Keith, and Kirk (Kathy). Loving grandfather of Brandi, Justin (Amanda), Ashley, Keith II (Lindsy), and Ian Roberts. Dearest great grandfather of Dylan, Grace, Joshua, Landon, Maddix, Jaxson, and Astrid. Great-great grandfather of Evaleigh. He will be greatly missed by all.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
