Romuald Fadanelli
Romuald Fadanelli, age 98 passed away June 13, 2020. He was born in St. Petersburg, Russia to Leopold and Teresa. Romuald was an organist for three local Catholic Churches. He was the former Choir Director for the award winning Lutina and Filaretes Choir.

Romuald was the former spouse of Anna. Loving father of Yvonne (the late Terence) Price, Danusia, Renata P. (the late Wayne) Pauli, Marion, Ignatius (Margaret), Daniel (Christine A.), Gregory (Christine H.) and Darius (Christina). He was also the former spouse of Renata T. Loving father of Pawel (Lindsay) and Piotr. Proud grandfather of twenty-one and great-grandfather of thirteen. Romuald is also predeceased by his sister, Irena. Visitation Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2pm until at 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. Funeral will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11am at St. Pio Parish, 18720 13 E Thirteen Mile Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Archdiocese of Detroit. Please share a memory with the family on Romuald's online guestbook.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
