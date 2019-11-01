|
Ron Watson
Watson, Ron. passed away October 27, 2019 at the age of 72. The Ormond Beach, FL resident (formerly Novi, MI) was the founder president of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA). Ron is survived by wife Donna, daughter Stephanie (Ted), son Brendan (Kate), beloved grandchildren and brother Steve (Melissa) and sister Sally . Visitation: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2-8pm, O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI. Funeral: Wednesday, Nov. 6, Novi United Methodist Church, 41671 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi, MI. Visitation 10am, Service 11am, Luncheon 12pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MSHFA or the
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019