Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Novi United Methodist Church
41671 W. 10 Mile Rd.
Novi, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ron Watson Obituary
Ron Watson

Watson, Ron. passed away October 27, 2019 at the age of 72. The Ormond Beach, FL resident (formerly Novi, MI) was the founder president of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA). Ron is survived by wife Donna, daughter Stephanie (Ted), son Brendan (Kate), beloved grandchildren and brother Steve (Melissa) and sister Sally . Visitation: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2-8pm, O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI. Funeral: Wednesday, Nov. 6, Novi United Methodist Church, 41671 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi, MI. Visitation 10am, Service 11am, Luncheon 12pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MSHFA or the



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now