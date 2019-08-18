|
|
Ron Wikentiew
Livonia - Ron Wikentiew, 72, of Livonia, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Ron is survived by his wife, Hope; daughter, Tina (Fred) Dobson; son, Tim (Kathy) Wikentiew; sisters, Barbara (Rick) Sroka and Beth Boron; brother, Chuck (April) Wikentiew; and nine grandchildren.
Cremation services were private. Please share a memory or condolence with the family at harryjwillfuneral home.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019