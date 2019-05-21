|
|
Ronald A. Baxter
- - May 19, 2019, Age 83. Beloved husband of Jane for 52 years. Cherished father of Elizabeth Brack (Scott). Devoted grandfather of Sydney and Olivia. Dear brother of Patricia Cudia (Homer) and Judith Vandenberg. Funeral Service Thursday at 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Memorial tributes to The Medical Team Hospice.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 21, 2019