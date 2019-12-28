|
Ronald Austin MacIntyre
Ronald Austin MacIntyre, beloved husband of the late Rosemary MacIntyre, cherished Father of Ronald (Mary), Susan (Ronald) Elder, Patrick (Lisa), Theresa (Craig) Weiler, Margaret (David) Giannone, Anne, twelve loving grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at the age of 90.
Born September 13, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Wilfred and Gladys MacIntyre, the loving brother of the late Wilfred (Evelyn) MacIntyre and Sister Theresa MacIntyre CSJ, and the dear brother-in-law of Charles (Virginia) Biegun.
A lifelong resident of Warren, Michigan, he was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a corporal during the Korean War. Known as the "Dean of Principals", his career of public service as an educator and administrator in Roseville greatly impacted the lives of many generations of students. He exemplified what it means to be a good man, a great teacher, an extraordinary husband and an outstanding father.
Visitation will be held on Monday December 30, 2019, at Pixley Funeral Home between 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. Pixley Funeral Home is located at 3530 Auburn Road; Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Gloria and Thomas Kitchen Memorial Foundation (in support of cystic fibrosis research), P.O. Box 361163, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019