April 9, 2020

Age 85. Loving husband of the late Marcia. Dear father of Nancy Low, Sally (Paul Stark) Petrella and Judy Petrella. Beloved grandfather of Christie and Ashley Low.

Ronald was born in Detroit in 1934. He had six older brothers and sisters who all preceded him in death. He attended Cass Technical High School and was the first in his family to graduate from college, receiving a B.S. in Design from the University of Michigan. He retained a deep sense of pride in both of these schools throughout his life and was extremely proud when his daughter and granddaughter also graduated from UofM. He was active with the alumni of Cass Tech and his UofM fraternity, Psi Upsilon.

Ronald married Marcia Mary Roth in 1958, worked as an Art Director and together they raised a family of three girls in Birmingham. They had many friends and loved to entertain. After retirement he volunteered at the senior center and played on a local baseball team. Ronald loved sailing with family and friends, gardening, cooking, history and genealogy. He was most proud of the sailboat that he built himself in his youth.

A memorial service will be planned after the pandemic. Memorial donations can be made in his name to the Friends of the Rouge at www.therouge.org



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
