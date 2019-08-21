|
Ronald C. Lucas
Grosse Pointe Woods - Ronald C. Lucas, age 85, Aug. 18, 2019 of Grosse Pointe Park. Loving husband of Donna. Dear father of Andrea (Mark) Cwiklinski, Jeff (June Bancroft) Lucas and Doug (Selia Bellanca) Lucas. Beloved grandfather of John, Brendan and Elizabeth Cwiklinski; Sofia and Zara Lucas; and Olive, Desmond and Yannick Bancroft Lucas. He is survived by his brother, Robert Lucas. Ronald taught for 42 years for Warren Woods Public Schools where he was also a football coach. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. Funeral service Friday 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations appreciated to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 21, 2019