Ronald Charles Bickel


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Charles Bickel Obituary
Ronald Charles Bickel

Livonia - April 16, 1942 - June 16, 2019

Ronald Charles Bickel, 77 years old, lived in Livonia, MI, but was born in Altoona, PA, son of John C. and Mary Ellen Bickel. Surviving are his wife Ellen Bickel, son Ronald Bickel, Jr., daughter Wendy Roberts, three stepsons Terry and Robert Jefferson and Gregory Ingersoll, three sisters. Donna Scherdon (Bickel), Nancy Brobeck and Dee Creek. He was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Tom and Bill Bickel, and three sisters Barbara, Joan and Carol Bickel. He had eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He also had many nieces and nephews.

Ronald was in the Navy on the USS Hyades from 1960 to 1962. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0032 in Livonia, MI. Ron loved boating, camping and watching TV. Ron had many friends and was loved by all.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019
