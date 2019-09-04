|
|
Ronald Charles Keoleian
- - Ronald Charles Keoleian, Age 72
Beloved husband of Adrian. Loving father of Ronald Adam (Sarah) and Jordan Charles (Colleen). Cherished grandfather of Adam, Charles and Norah.
Ronald will also be missed by the Keoleian and Kazarian families and his friends.
Visitation Thursday 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with 7:00 p.m. prayers at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.
In state Friday 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral at Church.
Interment at White Chapel Cemetery.
To send a loving message, please visit Ronald's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019