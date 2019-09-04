Services
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John Armenian Church
22001 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
St. John Armenian Church
22001 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Armenian Church
22001 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Armenian Church
22001 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI
Ronald Charles Keoleian

Ronald Charles Keoleian Obituary
Ronald Charles Keoleian

- - Ronald Charles Keoleian, Age 72

Beloved husband of Adrian. Loving father of Ronald Adam (Sarah) and Jordan Charles (Colleen). Cherished grandfather of Adam, Charles and Norah.

Ronald will also be missed by the Keoleian and Kazarian families and his friends.

Visitation Thursday 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with 7:00 p.m. prayers at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.

In state Friday 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral at Church.

Interment at White Chapel Cemetery.

To send a loving message, please visit Ronald's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019
