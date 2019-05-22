Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Farmington, MI
Livonia - Ronald E. Gendjar, 82, of Livonia, MI died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born December 6, 1936 in Detroit son of the late Wencel and Eleanor Gendjar (Kasperowicz). He was an avid bowler, car enthusiast, and dog lover.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Constance Ramsden (Wilmer). Ron is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marian (Kolosiek) Gendjar; his sister Barbara Krasiecko (Ed Hibner); and his children James Gendjar (Marybeth Conroy), Kenneth Gendjar (Suzette Habowski), and Karen Craig (Scott Craig); and seven grandchildren Griffin Craig, Megan Gendjar, Connor Craig, Karsen Craig, Garrett Gendjar, Emma Gendjar, and Kayla Gendjar.

Services will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Farmington, MI on Friday, May 24, 2019. Family visitation at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at noon.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 22, 2019
