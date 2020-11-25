1/1
Ronald Emmett Aulwes
Ronald Emmett Aulwes

Tower - Ronald Emmett Aulwes, 89, of Tower, died November 11, 2020. Born August 25, 1931 in Detroit, Ron served as a medical assistant in the Korean War. Ron held a special place in his heart for the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and the Michigan Horse Racing Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Antoinette Agnes Aulwes and former wife, Eva. He leaves brothers, Thomas (Nellie) Maliszewski and Patrick (Peggy) Aulwes; sister, Penelope Kendall; daughter, Michelle (D. Scott) Harris; son, Shaun Aulwes; granddaughters, Lynn and Lauren Losh; and his nieces and nephews. Ron's ashes will rest at Great Lakes Cemetery in Holly. A celebration of life will take place in the spring 2021. www.chagnonfh.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

