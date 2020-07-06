Ronald Evans
Birmingham - Ronald John Evans
June 30, 1934 - June 9, 2020
Son of Jack and Ivy Evans (Manooch). Ron was born in Detroit in 1934, the oldest of two children. He was a first generation American. His father was born in Wales. His mother was born in Canada and grew up in England.
Ron's childhood in Detroit was greatly impacted by the war effort. He recounted poignant stories including canvassing his neighborhood for scrap metal donations; on D-Day, his teachers at Thomas Houghton School lead all the students, Ron and his younger brother Larry included, into local churches to pray for victory and safety for the troops; and their cousin, Douglas Parker of the Royal Canadian Airforce, stationed near-by in Canada, buzzed the rooftops of Redford houses, drawing the attention of the local police department, to entertain his young relatives and their friends.
A graduate of Redford High School and Wayne State University, Ron was also a veteran of the Navy. He told a story about going with one of his fellow service members to a campaign event for James Roosevelt, the oldest son of former President Franklin Roosevelt. When the Congressman saw two men in uniform he welcomed them, thanked them for their service and introduced them to "mom." That was the night Ron met Eleanor Roosevelt.
A certified public accountant, he passed the CPA exam on his first attempt. Estimates are that only about 10% of people who take the exam pass all four sections on the first try. Ron had a long career in school administration. He worked 25 years at Warren Consolidated Schools, and became chief of accounting. He helped make major decisions during times of growth as well as declining enrollment. He always said it's better to build new schools, rather than close them down.
Ron lived for 50 years in the same house in Birmingham, Michigan. While the town he lived in changed, Ron did not. He lived in a modest three-bedroom house while Birmingham became home to super-sized homes with additions that went high and cast a large shadow over neighborhoods.
Walks to the Baldwin Public Library were one of the things Ron enjoyed about Birmingham. An avid reader, and student of history, Ron remained interested in politics, national and world events throughout his life. He was also a passionate sports fan of all of Detroit's teams. Ron's passing means there is one less person with memory of the glory days of the Detroit Lions. He was in attendance for the team's last NFL championship in 1957.
Ron embraced his Welsh heritage. He was a huge fan of Welsh music, especially Welsh male voice choirs and Bryn Terfel. He was particularly well-read on Paul Robeson; a fan of his intellect, his talent and his solidarity with the Welsh miners.
Ron married Julie Stayman in 1967. They had three children - Gordon born in 1968, Laura in 1973 and Kathleen in 1976. Ron ensured that all of his children were able to attend college, and was always generous when any of them needed help.
Ron enjoyed good health well into his 70's. He faced his first major challenge when he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2010. Ron faced tough odds, but he was never a smoker, nor a heavy drinker. Ron completed treatment, the cancer was gone and did not return. Ron's health declined in subsequent years, but he was in good hands. Kathleen made sure he was cared for, saw his doctors and managed chronic pain. Ron stayed in his house until October of last year when he moved into the Sheridan, a senior living facility in Birmingham.
Many calls were made and tears shed by those who knew and loved him. When we reached his long time friend and neighbor Maria she said "There are few people on this earth with the character and principles your dad had." We were fortunate to have him as long we did. He was well loved and is deeply missed.
Ron passed away on June 9th. He is survived by his three children, Gordon (Juliann), Laura (Mark Vogel) and Kathleen (Phil Lim). He is also survived by six grandchildren, his brother Larry (Marie), many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held. Details to follow if a public service will be held. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
