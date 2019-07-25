|
|
RONALD F. BELLE
- - passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side on July 21, 2019, at the age of 86. Ron was born in Detroit, graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in 1951 and was a proud Korean War Army veteran. Ron was an avid supporter of Holy Redeemer and Catholic education as well as many veterans organizations. Beloved brother of Marge Belle and Joan Belle. Loving Uncle of Denise Duffy (Kevin), William McPharlin, Jr. (Eileen), Amy Bachulis (Ken) and Meredith Cosgrove (Paul). Cherished Great Uncle of 14. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27, at St. Owen Catholic Church, 6869 Franklin Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301. Visitation at church will begin at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please support any veteran's organization of your choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 689-0700.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 25, 2019