Northville - Passed away on February 8, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Delores. Dear father of the late Marki Ann, Ronald Jr. (Susan), Todd (Jennifer) and Brian (Dr. Nadine). Cherished grandfather of Colton, Aidan, Jacob, Zachary, Madison and Marki. Devoted son of the late Francis and the late Marjorie Jennings.Memorial gathering Sunday, 11 a.m., L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.) until Celebration of Life Service at 12 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to s.Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019