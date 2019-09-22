Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald G. Kraft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald G. Kraft Obituary
Ronald G. Kraft

- - KRAFT, RONALD G. September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa. Dearest father of Joyce (Robert) Coffee, Diane (Troy) Burnham, Rebecca (Harry) Tice, Ronald (Stephanie) Zaratzian, and Philip Kraft. Loving grandpa of Timothy, Brandon, Joshua, Travis, Catherine, and Bob. Loving great-grandpa of Jamie Lee, and Jaxen. Dear brother of Sidney and David. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Tuesday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now