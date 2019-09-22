|
|
Ronald G. Kraft
- - KRAFT, RONALD G. September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa. Dearest father of Joyce (Robert) Coffee, Diane (Troy) Burnham, Rebecca (Harry) Tice, Ronald (Stephanie) Zaratzian, and Philip Kraft. Loving grandpa of Timothy, Brandon, Joshua, Travis, Catherine, and Bob. Loving great-grandpa of Jamie Lee, and Jaxen. Dear brother of Sidney and David. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Tuesday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019